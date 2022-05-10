(Bloomberg) -- Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said she favors half-point interest-rate increases but would support bigger increments later if inflation doesn’t ease by the second half of the year.

“We don’t rule out 75 forever, right? The cadence we’re going now seems about right to me,” Mester said during an interview on Bloomberg Television with Michael McKee on Tuesday. “We’re going to have to assess whether inflation is actually moving down, and then we’ll be able to get more information after we do a couple of those to see,” she said, referring to 50 basis-point hikes.

Mester, who votes on monetary policy this year, added that she doesn’t want to rule any moves out. Should the Fed get to the second half of the year and there is no evidence of inflation easing, “we may have to speed up. But if we see inflation moving down and demand down more than we might be predicting, then we can adjust at that point.”

Fed officials raised interest rates by a half point last week -- the largest increase since 2000 -- and Chair Jerome Powell signaled they would continue at that pace at meetings in June and July to curb inflation.

Powell also pushed back against expectations that the Fed could deploy a larger 75 basis-point increase and some other policy makers, including Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, agreed that it may not be necessary to hike rates so aggressively.

Still, some officials have said the Fed should not take any options off the table as it battles the hottest inflation in four decades.

U.S. consumers increased their expectations in April for what they project inflation will be in three years to 3.9%, the highest since December, according to a survey released Monday by the New York Fed. That is a potentially worrying sign for the Fed as the central bank tries to keep longer-term expectations anchored.

