(Bloomberg) -- New York and the Justice Department urged a federal appeals court to reinstate an antitrust suit that dozens of states brought against Meta Platforms Inc., saying a lower court was wrong to find they waited too long to sue.

New York Solicitor General Barbara D. Underwood said Facebook-parent Meta doesn’t face any additional harm from the suit brought by state attorneys general since it faces a parallel one brought by the Federal Trade Commission.

“There was no harm to Facebook from the states suing in 2020 rather than a few years earlier,” Underwood told a three-judge panel on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit. “The delay was not unreasonable.”

Meta attorney Aaron M. Panner, however, said the lower court was right to throw out the states’ antitrust suit.

This “conduct occurred years ago,” Panner said. “The states’ claims were stale.”

Attorneys general from 48 US states and territories, led by New York, sued Meta in December 2020, alleging the company monopolized the social networking market through a scheme to “buy or bury” its rivals. The FTC filed its own, nearly identical suit at the same time. Both cases alleged that Meta acquired photo-sharing app Instagram in 2012 and messaging platform WhatsApp in 2014 to keep them from growing into competitors and that the company selectively enforced its policies to cut off rivals’ access to user data.

Judge James Boasberg, who is hearing both cases, dismissed the states’ case in June 2021 on the grounds that they had waited too long to sue. That legal doctrine, known as laches, doesn’t apply to the federal government, and the states appealed, arguing it shouldn’t apply to their case either.

The Justice Department joined Underwood in siding with the states, saying their case should be reinstated.

“The anticompetitive character of the acquisitions was not immediately apparent” at the time, Underwood said. Meta made misrepresentations to regulators about what it intended to do with WhatsApp, Underwood said. The company’s illegal behavior didn’t come to light until December 2018, when the UK Parliament released internal company documents related to how Facebook dealt with competitors, she said.

But Meta’s Panner said the deals were “highly publicized” and the states could have acted before.

“All of this conduct was quite open and public at the time,” Panner said. “Laches exists to prevent that kind of unfair delay.”

The states are suing on behalf of their citizens, who they allege were harmed by Meta’s conduct, Panner said. That makes their suit more akin to a class action -- where the delayed filing would require dismissal -- than a law enforcement action, which is immune, he said.

Judge A. Raymond Randolph, a George H.W. Bush appointee, asked Panner about news reports that Facebook is losing users to other apps.

“This is a dynamic market in which there is substantial entry,” Panner said, citing ByteDance’s TikTok, Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube and Snap Inc. as Meta’s biggest competitors.

Meta spokesperson Christopher Sgro said after the hearing that the company believes the lower court ruling should stand.

“We believe the district court’s decision dismissing the states’ complaint is correct, and that there are no grounds for overturning that decision,” he said.

The case is New York v Meta Platforms Inc, 21-cv-7078, US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

