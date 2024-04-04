(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. pushed back on the US Federal Trade Commission’s bid to amend its 2020 privacy settlement, saying that the company voluntarily disclosed two flaws in its kids chat app to the agency and received no complaints from parents.

In filings made public Thursday, Meta said it discovered a bug in its Messenger Kids app in June 2019 that allowed some children to chat with users their parents had not approved. Fewer than 2,000 kids were affected by the bug, which the company said it fixed within 24 hours, Meta said in the filing.

While fixing the bug related to chats, Meta employees discovered a similar bug that let users add unapproved contacts to video calls, the company said. The bug only existed for three months on Apple devices and a few days on Android ones before it was fixed, according to the filing.

The Facebook parent, which has been under an FTC order for more than a decade, said it has taken seriously agency requirements that it improve its privacy protections and has spent $5.5 billion on the effort since 2019.

Last year, the FTC said Meta has repeatedly violated its privacy promises and opened an internal proceeding to modify a 2020 settlement. The agency said it would seek to change the earlier settlement to ban Meta’s use of facial recognition tools or monetizing children’s data.

Facebook launched Messenger Kids in 2017 for children younger than 13 — the minimum age for having a Facebook account. The app has some extra privacy elements in place, such as the requirement that parents approve each friend.

The company has filed a series of legal challenges with the FTC, including a federal lawsuit challenging the agency’s structure and proceedings as unconstitutional, in a bid to avoid reopening its 2020 privacy settlement.

Despite the objections from the FTC, Meta was developing a version of Instagram for children in 2021, but eventually paused the project after intense criticism from children’s advocates and news reports that the company’s apps can be harmful to teens’ mental health.

