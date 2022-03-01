(Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. is cracking down further on the spread of posts and links from Russian-backed state media organizations following the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meta will start to label posts that include links to Russian-backed state media that appear on Facebook and Instagram in the coming days, said Nick Clegg, the company’s president of global affairs. These links will be attached to posts worldwide.

It’s the latest effort by Meta to cut down on the distribution of Russian propaganda on its services. The company previously blocked advertising for Russia-backed media and has been demoting content from those organizations in users’ feeds. This week, it also restricted access to Russian media such as RT and Sputnik in the European Union.

The Russian government has responded by limiting Facebook access inside the country, which Clegg described as a “throttling” that varies in severity and duration.

Twitter Inc. also said this week that it would label links from government-backed Russian outlets. The company said it would begin applying a similar policy to state-supported media from other countries “in the coming weeks.”

