(Bloomberg) -- A Meta Platforms Inc. executive who was instrumental in the acquisitions of Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus said he is leaving the social media giant.

Amin Zoufonoun, the company’s vice president of corporate development, will be taking a break after almost 12 years, he said today in a post on Meta’s Facebook. “Strategic technology deal work is pretty intense,” he said.

The acquisition strategy helped propel Meta to its current dominance in social media. It has also attracted intense antitrust scrutiny -- especially around the deals for photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp, which the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is seeking to unwind. Pressure from regulators in recent years is making it more difficult for Meta to pursue those kinds of deals.

