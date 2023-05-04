(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. was ordered by French antitrust watchdogs to give fair access to its trove of advertising verification data, after they found the U.S. tech giant may have abused its dominance.

In interim measures issued on Thursday, the French competition authority ordered Meta to make changes to its criteria for accessing its advertising data for verification services, as part of its “viewability” and “brand safety” partnerships.

French advertising verification platform Adloox complained that the company had restricted access to these programs.

A Meta spokesperson said the company is reviewing the interim decision and considering all its options.

