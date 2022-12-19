(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. was hit with a complaint from European Union antitrust watchdogs over concerns it’s unfairly squeezing out rivals for classified ad services by tying the Facebook Marketplace to its own social network.

The European Commission sent a so-called statement of objections to Meta in the bloc’s first in-depth antitrust probe into the tech giant, paving the way for potential fines or changes to the firm’s business model.

“With its Facebook social network, Meta reaches globally billions of monthly users and millions active advertisers,” EU Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in the statement. “Our preliminary concern is that Meta ties its dominant social network Facebook to its online classified ad services called Facebook Marketplace,” meaning “Facebook users have no choice but to have access to Facebook Marketplace.”

The EU watchdog said in a statement it’s also concerned that Meta imposes unfair trading conditions which allow it to use data on competing online classified ad services.

The commission in 2021 opened an in-depth probe into Meta to see if the firm misused a trove of data gathered from advertisers to compete against them in classified ads and to see if the company unfairly ties its Marketplace small ad service to the social network. The case is part of wider efforts by regulators across Europe to crack down on possible abuses of a dominant position. Meta is also the subject of probes in the UK and Germany.

The probe is the latest in a long-running EU crackdown on the market power of tech firms such as Google, Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. that’s led to multiple probes, fines and beefed-up laws. The EU previously fined Facebook for failing to provide correct information in the merger review of the WhatsApp takeover.

Tim Lamb, Meta’s head of EMEA competition, said in a statement that the “claims made by the European Commission are without foundation.”

He said the company “will continue to work with regulatory authorities to demonstrate that our product innovation is pro-consumer and pro-competitive.”

Amazon Likely to Settle EU Antitrust Cases by the End of Year

The EU investigation mirrors an earlier probe into Amazon by looking at how a so-called digital platform may use data it gathers from companies that use its service to compete against them. The EU commission had been investigating Meta’s Facebook since 2019. Facebook sought to curb the probe with lawsuits to limit what information officials could scoop up.

(Updates with details throughout)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.