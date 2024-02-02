Meta Is Planning a Huge Buyback. Here Are the Biggest of All Time

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. announced late Thursday that it had authorized another $50 billion in share buybacks. It’s a massive repurchase, but it isn’t the largest in the land of big tech. In fact, it’s not even the first time Meta has planned $50 billion in buybacks.

Here are the largest buybacks among US companies, according to data compiled market research firm Birinyi Associates that goes back to 1999. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the world’s biggest tech companies pulled off most of them.

