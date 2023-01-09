(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s Oversight Board has overturned the decision to remove a Facebook post using the slogan “death to Khamenei,” to criticize Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying it did not violate a rule barring violent threats.

The board, which is funded by Meta but operates independently, said in the context of the “broader social, political and linguistic situation” in Iran, “death to” should be understood as “down with,” according to a write-up of the decision.

The slogan “marg bar Khamenei” is commonly used as a criticism of the political regime rather than a threat to the Ayatollah’s safety, the board determined.

The board said Meta should do more to respect freedom of expression and permit the use of rhetorical threats. They said this case shows how the failure to do so silenced political speech aimed at protecting women’s rights.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iranians have been taking to the streets in a series of historic protests after the Iranian national government’s morality police arrested 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, claiming she was inappropriately dressed. Amini died three days later after collapsing and falling into a coma.

In an effort to crack down on dissent, the Iranian government blocked access to online services including Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook, Twitter and Telegram have been banned in Iran since 2009. Some Iranians use tools such as virtual private networks, or VPNs, to circumvent restrictions.

The board said that social media platforms provide a way for Iranians to freely express themselves in a country where traditional media is tightly controlled by the state.

Meta has spent years grappling with content moderation challenges, including how to handle political rhetoric, hate speech and violent threats on its platforms.

The company faced criticism for how its platforms were used to spread false narratives in the months leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The board said that “death to” statements used during events such as the Capitol riot were different from the Khamenei slogan because politicians were clearly at risk and “death to” is not a phrase generally used in political rhetoric in English.

