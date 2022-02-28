(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has decided to restrict Russian state media’s ability to reach European Union residents through platforms like Facebook and Instagram, following government requests to curtail propaganda during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have received requests from a number of governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, wrote in a tweet. “Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time. We will continue to work closely with governments on this issue.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began Thursday, has prompted a growing number of governments to ask large technology companies to reduce or restrict their services in Russia. Poland and the Baltic states asked Big Tech companies on Sunday to “take a stand” against Russia.

Earlier, Twitter Inc. added warning labels to links from Russian state media, while YouTube restricted ads on the content.

