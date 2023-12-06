(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s appeal to stop the Federal Trade Commission from reopening and modifying its 2020 privacy order should be rejected, the US government said Wednesday.

The social network can’t show that it will be harmed, the Justice Department said, since the FTC hasn’t yet found any changes are needed and the parent company of Facebook and Instagram would be able to appeal any final decision.

“The Court should reject Meta’s effort to stop the ongoing administrative proceedings designed to protect consumers,” the Justice Department, representing the FTC, said in a brief filed with the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Meta, which has been under a privacy consent decree with the FTC since 2012, agreed to a 2020 settlement with the agency that imposed stiffer privacy requirements. In May, the agency alleged Meta has violated the terms of that deal and sought to open a new proceeding.

In the months since, Meta has filed several legal challenges in an attempt to block the FTC proceedings. The company first sought to force the FTC into federal court before Judge Timothy Kelly, who reviewed the 2020 settlement. After Kelly ruled last month that he lacked jurisdiction over the case, Meta appealed to the DC Circuit and asked for an injunction barring the FTC from moving forward.

The next day, the company also filed a new lawsuit, alleging the FTC proceedings violate its constitutional rights. The first hearing in that case is scheduled for Friday.

The case is US v. Facebook, 23-5280, US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

