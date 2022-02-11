(Bloomberg) -- Clearing Meta Platforms Inc.’s takeover of Kustomer comes with “a certain stomach ache,” Germany’s antitrust chief said as he gave a free pass to a longtime tech foe.

Andreas Mundt, the head of Germany’s Federal Cartel Office, has been battling Facebook for years in court and he refused to join other countries in getting the European Union to review the Kustomer deal, valued at more than $1 billion. The bloc ultimately approved the tie-up after the social network pledged to give rivals access to some data.

“We have to admit with a certain stomach ache that the effects of the takeover would not have justified a prohibition,” Mundt said in a German-language press release announcing the deal approval on Friday.

A spokesperson for Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

