(Bloomberg) -- An ugly forecast from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is threatening a rebound in the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index that’s been fueled by strong earnings reports from its megacap peers.

The social media giant’s warning on Wednesday afternoon that it’s facing numerous challenges to growth sent its stock tumbling as much as 24% and rippled through other technology stocks. An exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 fell nearly 2% in postmarket trading. The index has gained 8.1% after closing at a seven-month low on Jan. 27.

If Meta’s postmarket low carries through to Thursday, it would erase more than $200 billion in market value from the company and mark its worst drop following an earnings report since its 2012 debut.

The after-hours selling was mostly heavily concentrated in companies that like Meta, generate the bulk of their revenue from digital advertising. Snapchat owner Snap Inc. sank more than 20%, while Pinterest Inc. and Twitter Inc. both fell more than 7%.

The pain was felt beyond social media stocks, however. E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc., which is due to report earnings on Thursday afternoon, is down more than 3% as of 4:37 p.m. in New York.

