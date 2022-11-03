(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s India chief is leaving to join Snap Inc., part of a reshuffling at the maker of Snapchat.

Ajit Mohan will become president for Snap’s Asia Pacific business, Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said in a statement.

“We believe that Ajit’s leadership will enable us to accelerate our growth across APAC, and we could not be more thrilled to have Ajit joining the Snap team,” Spiegel said.

Snap created regional president roles in August to help the company focus on the unique needs of key geographies. Spiegel revealed the new organizational structure as part of a companywide refocusing effort, which also included job cuts, the halting of some projects and more attention on revenue-generating opportunities.

Mohan’s move coincides with a raft of regulatory challenges in India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration pushes to rein in Big Tech, with a particular focus on social-media companies.

Mohan joined what was then known as Facebook Inc. in early 2019. He presided over rapid growth in Indian advertising revenue and led Instagram’s expansion into short-form video, helping the platform win close to 500 million users after the government banned TikTok in 2020.

Mohan previously ran Hotstar, the streaming service now owned by Walt Disney Co., and is credited with making it India’s leading streaming platform.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.