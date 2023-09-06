(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s request to suspend a 1 million krone-a-day ($93,000) fine by Norwegian regulators for failing to comply with data privacy rules was rejected by an Oslo court.

Meta was temporarily banned on Aug. 4 from carrying out behavioral advertising based on the surveillance and profiling of users in Norway. The ban followed a July ruling by an EU court that the social network giant can’t rely on an article covering the processing of personal data for “the purposes of personalized advertising.”

Wednesday’s verdict upheld the Norwegian Data Protection Authority’s decision and awarded court costs to the watchdog, the regulator said in a statement. The ban doesn’t prevent Facebook or Instagram from operating in Norway.

Behavioral advertising includes using inferences drawn from observed behavior and of data subjects’ movements, estimated location and how they interact with ads and user-generated content to target ads, the watchdog said in its original decision.

Meta has a month to appeal the decision, which has case numbers 23-114365TVI-TOSL/08 and 23-114359TVI-TOSL/08.

--With assistance from Stephanie Bodoni.

