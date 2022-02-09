(Bloomberg) -- The plunging market value of the parent company of Facebook appeared to briefly grant the company a silver lining: exempting it from being subject to severe antitrust measures under consideration in the U.S. House.

But since the legislation is written to consider a company’s market capitalization over an extended period of time, it would take a deeper and more sustained retreat to escape the proposals aimed at challenging the dominance of the biggest U.S. technology companies.

Meta Platforms Inc. was worth $599 billion on Tuesday after a stock price tumble that began when the company reported that its signature app saw its daily active users decrease for the first time, calling into question its growth prospects. The shares have since seen a slight rebound.

The decline temporarily bumped Meta out of an exclusive club of U.S. tech companies worth more than $600 billion, which includes Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc., parent company of Google. These companies are targeted by four antitrust bills in the U.S. House that would change the way the firms interact with competitors and, in some cases, threaten their core business models.

But this week’s dip wouldn’t necessarily let Meta off the hook. The legislation calls for the market capitalization threshold to take into account the company’s value at any point over the previous two years. A small rally Wednesday lifted the company’s market value to $629 billion.

And once a company is determined by the Federal Trade Commission or Department of Justice to be subject to the legislation, that designation would hold for several years. To escape being bound by the law’s provisions before that time period is up, a company would have to ask federal antitrust enforcers to reconsider or challenge the designation in court.

In addition to the market capitalization threshold, a company must have 50 million monthly U.S. individual users or 100,000 monthly business users. It must also be considered a “critical trading partner” -- a criterion that the companies have complained is too vague.

The leading bill that shares these criteria is sponsored by House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee Chair David Cicilline and Texas Republican Lance Gooden. But the measure has evolved since its approval last June by the House Judiciary Committee, especially with the introduction of a Senate companion bill, sponsored by Senate Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee Chair Amy Klobuchar and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Senate Judiciary Republican.

The Senate bill sets a lower market capitalization threshold of $550 billion, which would clearly still capture Meta -- for now. An amendment adopted during the Judiciary Committee’s consideration of the measure last month also added a monthly global user threshold and an earnings criterion for non-public companies, intended to extend the policies to cover firms like TikTok parent company ByteDance Ltd.

This bill would prohibit companies from giving preference to their own products over those of competitors that depend on their platforms to reach consumers. The legislation’s provisions could change how iPhones present Apple Music or how Google Maps displays results, for example.

While both the House and Senate versions have solid bipartisan endorsements, Cicilline and Klobuchar have said that they’d be open to further changes to shore up broader support before the legislation is put to a floor vote in both chambers.

Read More: Senate Judiciary Panel Clears Tech-Focused Antitrust Bill

Even though Meta’s recent drop in market value likely wouldn’t preclude it from being subject to these bills, it highlights one of the complaints that tech lobbyists and their industry groups have about the legislation: that it’s misguided for antitrust law to target specific companies, rather than a kind of anticompetitive behavior that could apply to any industry. Amazon in particular has questioned why it should be subject to rules that wouldn’t apply to other giant retailers, many of whom are growing their e-commerce operations.

Lawmakers and antitrust advocates have pointed out the unique ability of a handful of technology companies to act as gatekeepers in the digital economy, using their dominant position to stifle competition.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.