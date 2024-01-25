(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is tightening default direct message settings for teens on Instagram and Facebook, building on efforts to enhance safety as lawmakers and parents concerned about harmful content continue to pressure social media platforms.

The ability for teens to get direct messages from anyone they don’t follow or aren’t connected to will be turned off on Instagram, including other teens, according to a blog post. Users under age 16 in the US, or under 18 in the UK and Europe, will only be able to receive messages or be added to group chats by people they’re already connected to, Meta told Bloomberg via email. Teens in supervised accounts will need parental approval to change the setting, which also applies to Messenger.

Supervision tools were first launched on Instagram in March 2022, after a whistleblower leaked internal documents suggesting Facebook knowingly prioritized profit over well-being and safety. The controversy led to a congressional testimony and spurred debate about what could be done to protect minors online. In October 2023, more than 30 US states filed a lawsuit against Meta alleging harmful youth marketing.

Meta also plans to launch a feature to help protect teens from seeing unwanted and potentially inappropriate images in their messages from those they’re already connected to. More information is expected on this later this year.

