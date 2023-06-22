Meta to block news in Canada as bill forcing companies to pay for content becomes law

How Meta can deliver on its year of efficiency

Meta has confirmed that it intends to stop making news available to Facebook and Instagram users in Canada, as a law that would force the company to pay to publish news content comes into effect.

The company announced the changes to Instagram and Facebook on Thursday after the Senate passed the Online News Act. It received royal assent later on Thursday, bringing the bill into law.

Meta, along with tech giant Google, has opposed the proposed law and asked the government for compromises without success.

The company earlier tested blocking news content for a small pool of users.

Meta said the changes will not otherwise affect its products and services in Canada.

“We want to assure the millions of Canadians on our platforms that they will always be able to connect with friends and family, grow their businesses and support their local communities,” the company.

Meta said it will also continue fact-checking on its platforms in Canada.