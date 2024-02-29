Meta to Wind Down Its News Feature in the US and Australia

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is winding down its news feature in the US and Australia, part of a broader shift away from the category for the social media giant.

The Facebook News tab, which lets users see headlines and stories, will be “deprecated” in those two countries in early April, Meta said in a blog post on Thursday. That means the company is withdrawing support for the feature, but news won’t disappear from the site.

“People will still be able to view news on Facebook in feed in these countries, and publishers will continue to have access to their Facebook accounts and pages, where they can post their news article links and content,” Meta said in the post. The change also doesn’t affect existing agreements that Facebook has with news publishers, at least until those deals expire.

Lawmakers around the world have pushed Meta to compensate publishers for the stories that appear on the social network. But Meta says that fewer users are turning to Facebook for news anymore. The company previously stopped promoting news content for users in the UK, Germany and France.

“The number of people using Facebook News in Australia and the US has dropped by over 80% last year,” according to the blog post. Meta has also been avoiding making recommendations for posts about politics or political issues.

Meta previously suspended all links to news content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada to avoid making payments under the country’s Online Streaming Act.

