(Bloomberg) -- The company formerly known as Facebook is cheaper than the average value stock. But that’s still not cheap enough for bargain hunters in the stock market.

The problem is that many investors have lost confidence in Meta Platforms Inc.’s ability to expand its core business and deliver a payoff from its big spending in pursuit of its so-called metaverse strategy shift.

Heightened competition, lack of visibility on its metaverse shift and regulatory risks make it “challenging to be excited about Meta’s stock at current levels,” Lightshed Partners analysts including Richard Greenfield said in a report on Wednesday.

Meta’s stock plunged after a catastrophic quarterly earnings report in February, fueling a historic selloff that has lopped off about $500 billion in market value since the stock’s peak in September. A flurry of ratings downgrades followed, with analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to BMO Capital Markets cautioning investors on its cloudy outlook.

Meta now sells for less than 15 times estimated earnings, making it cheaper than the S&P 500 Value Index of companies such as tractor maker Deere & Co. that are inexpensive relative to profits. That’s never happened before in Meta’s tenure as a listed company. It’s less pricey than roughly two thirds of the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. By comparison, the average valuation in the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index is 24 times and the S&P 500 Value Index is more than 16.

While Meta’s shares have bounced from a two-year low on March 14, they’re still down 44% from the September record.

For Jason Benowitz, a senior portfolio manager with Roosevelt Investment Group, there are too many unknowns -- from the outlook for growth to the metaverse pivot -- to buy the stock at this point. Even so, it’s surprising that other investors don’t seem to be diving in due to its valuation.

“It is striking that many people aren’t stepping in,” Benowitz said in an interview. “Right now it just feels like a black hole.”

Uncertainty about Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s foray into the metaverse might be holding some back. “Whether or not Meta can become an operating system for the metaverse is obviously unknowable at this point, albeit there is actually a far more fundamental question of whether Zuckerberg’s metaverse vision ever plays out or at least within an investable timeframe,” Greenfield said.

Tech Chart of the Day

Tesla Inc. shares defied a broader stock market slump Wednesday to post their longest winning streak since August. The electric-vehicle maker has climbed for seven straight sessions, adding 30% and $240 billion in value in that period. If the rally continues into Thursday, its shares will be on pace for their best run since January 2021, when they advanced for 11 days.

Top Tech Stories

Alphabet Inc.’s Google will begin letting some apps bill users directly as an alternative to paying through Google, a concession amid mounting antitrust concerns over app store fees. The new system, which Google is framing as an experiment, starts with streaming giant Spotify.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. pledged to embrace China’s new paradigm of stricter government oversight after reporting its slowest growth on record, declaring the end of an era that nurtured some of the world’s largest and most profitable corporations.

Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult.

Toshiba Corp. shareholders rejected proposals for the firm’s future from both management and activist shareholders, putting the 146-year-old Japanese conglomerate in a state of limbo after months of wrangling about its next steps.

The man who spawned millions of memes via his invention in 1987 of the humble GIF has died. Steve Wilhite, whose Graphics Interchange Format helped personalize the internet, lost a two-week battle with Covid-19 earlier this month, his wife told NPR. He was 74.

