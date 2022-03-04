(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is “actively looking” at halting all advertising in Russia, Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president for global business, told Bloomberg Television.

Earlier this week, the company behind Facebook and Instagram blocked ads on state-sponsored media in Russia, but it hasn’t pulled its business from the country.

“It’s something that we’re continuing to monitor very closely,” Mendelsohn said on Friday. “We’re adhering to the sanction requirements. This is fast evolving. As a company, we are actively looking at this at the moment.”

Late on Thursday, Alphabet Inc.’s Google said it was suspending its ads in Russia on all its services, including search and YouTube. Bloomberg Intelligence estimated that the move could hit up to 2% of the company’s search business, and that Russia accounts for 4% of YouTube monthly users and 5% of Instagram’s.

