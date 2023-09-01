(Bloomberg) -- Metalcorp Group SA was sued by the administrators of Greensill Capital (UK) Limited, as the metals and minerals group attempts to restructure its debts.

Greensill, which spectacularly collapsed into insolvency more than two years ago, filed a suit against the Luxembourg-based firm at the UK High Court this week. There is no further publicly available information on the case.

Metalcorp, a subsidiary of natural-resources company Monaco Resources Group SAM, was a customer of Greensill before it collapsed, with some of the debt sold onto funds that were run by Credit Suisse, according to fund documents published in 2020.

A spokesperson for Grant Thornton, the administrators of Greensill’s UK unit, declined to comment. A request for comment to Metalcorp’s investor relations email on Thursday didn’t receive a response.

Metalcorp has been in talks to restructure its debt since October, when it failed to repay €70 million ($76 million) of maturing bonds. In June the company said that some noteholders had agreed to amendments to the debt including an extended maturity date and swapping outstanding notes for new instruments.

Greensill collapsed in 2021, having packaged billions of dollars worth of loans from companies and sold them onto investors. Chief among its backers was Credit Suisse, and Greensill was a key ingredient in the crisis of confidence that saw it rescued by Swiss rival UBS Group AG last year.

Grant Thornton has been working to recover on debts owed by Greensill’s borrowers to the firm and end investors. $17.7 billion was owed on assets packaged by Greensill in March 2021, and $8.3 billion of that remains unpaid as of April, according to a the administrator’s report.

