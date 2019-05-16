(Bloomberg) -- Gold miner Metallon Corp. sued Zimbabwe’s government for switching payments it receives from the central bank to the nation’s fast-depreciating new currency, failing to supply an approved mining lease and not honoring an agreement allowing it to transfer revenue out of the country.

The lawsuits highlight mounting woes in Zimbabwe’s gold industry -- a key generator of export revenue -- that’s been hampered by a shortage of foreign-exchange. Rival producer RioZim Ltd. suspended output this year after the central bank failed to provide the foreign currency it needs to keep operating.

Metallon, owned by South Africa-born businessman Mzi Khumalo, said it’s owed $131.7 million because it’s being paid in RTGS dollars instead of U.S. dollars. The government introduced interbank trading in the RTGS dollar in mid-February, allowing it to depreciate. Metallon is paid at that interbank rate, which is lower than the more commonly used black-market rate

“This shortfall arises directly as a result of our client being paid in RTGS currency,” Metallon said in court documents. It’s also seeking $5.9 million in damages from the Mines Ministry.

Under Zimbabwean law, miners are required to sell their production through the central bank, which then remits part of the proceeds back to the companies. Central Bank Governor John Mangudya and Mines Minister Winston Chitando didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and text messages seeking comment.

