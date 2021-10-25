(Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals climbed in London as investors weighed moves by Beijing to steady economic sentiment that’s been battered by concerns over energy supplies and a property slowdown.

The government is confident it can reach economic targets for the year, according to a Xinhua report that was republished across various state media. Separately, the central bank boosted short-term liquidity in the banking system, while regional authorities are set to speed up issuing bonds.

Metals and iron ore dropped last week as risk sentiment was hurt by fears over growth in China, and as coal prices -- a proxy for the energy crunch -- slumped. While coal futures extended losses again Monday, a La Nina points to more risks to fuel supplies and metals production during what may be a frigid winter.

“The market is closely monitoring whether the coal shortage is really easing,” Zhan Dapeng, metals analyst with Everbright Futures Co., said by phone from Shanghai. “Coal futures aren’t going to keep” moving by the daily limit on government intervention. In the long run, they will be determined by actual supply and demand, he said.

Investors were also mulling the implications of Beijing’s plan to expand trials for a nationwide property tax, potentially adding to President Xi Jinping’s efforts to reshape a sector that’s vital for commodities demand. Analysts including Citigroup Inc. said that proposal -- especially the five-year timelines -- signaled a cautious tack on putting a further squeeze on the crucial real estate sector.

Aluminum in London climbed 1.7%, gaining along with most major base metals. Futures in Shanghai closed 0.4% higher after earlier dropping 4.9%. Iron ore in Singapore fell 0.8%.

