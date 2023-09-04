(Bloomberg) -- Most base metals retreated after racking up a second weekly gain in the wake of Beijing’s moves to ease stress in the struggling Chinese property market.

Prices for aluminum, zinc and nickel all moved lower on Monday, paring gains made on the back of stimulus measures announced by Beijing on Friday. Investors are assessing how the steps — including cutting down-payments and lowering rates on existing mortgages — will feed through to real estate activity.

Aluminum fell 0.8% to $2,220.50 a ton by 12:03 p.m. Shanghai time on Monday, while zinc dropped 0.3% and nickel by 0.4%. Copper gained 0.3%

The LMEX Index of six base metals climbed 1.4% on Friday to reach the highest since Aug. 4

Lead retreated on the Shanghai Futures Exchange from its highest close since October 2019. The metal surged 4.6% on Friday, the biggest daily advance since 2017 Lead’s gains came after open interest rose to a record high, while seasonal demand for lead batteries has kicked in, according to a website note from Guotai Junan Futures Co.



