(Bloomberg) -- Copper and other metals rallied after China unveiled a plan to boost liquidity in its banking system, and data showing an expansion in US business confidence helped to underpin gains in America’s high-flying stock market.

A 0.5 percentage-point cut in the China’s reserve ratio requirement — which determines how much cash that banks have to keep on hand — will provide 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) in long-term liquidity to the market, Chinese central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said at a media briefing Wednesday.

Most industrial metals extended gains, also helped by optimism that a fresh package of market-stabilizing measures is nearing. Chinese Premier Li Qiang had called for more effective steps to support the recovery, with policymakers likely to mobilize about 2 trillion yuan to buy onshore shares, Bloomberg reported earlier. China stocks also staged a late-afternoon rebound.

US stock markets continued to rally as S&P Global data showed US business activity expanded by the most in seven months in January, led by stronger orders growth that left service providers and manufacturers more confident about the demand outlook. The US earnings season so far has indicated that companies are coping well with higher interest rates.

Most base metals on the London Metal Exchange advanced, with copper up 2% at $8,569.50 a ton as of 4:59 p.m. local time. Zinc rallied more than 2%, while nickel also gained.

