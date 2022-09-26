Industrial metals dropped, while gold fluctuated after earlier tumbling on the back of a rallying dollar and concerns over a global recession.

The greenback extended gains to a record in a tumultuous start to the week that also saw the pound hit a record low and China’s currency neared its weakest since 2008. Investors are turning to dollar as a haven as monetary tightening clouds growth prospects, putting pressure on commodities that are priced in it.

“Recessionary concerns are gripping the market, with the fact that the US dollar is scaling higher and likely to continue to rise,” said Jessica Amir, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Sydney.

Most base metals traded lower, with copper dropping as much as 1.9 per cent before paring some of the loss and nickel slipping 4.5 per cent. Bullion steadied, after earlier touching the lowest in more than two years.

While gold is a traditional haven in times of economic distress, the precious metal has slumped over the past month in the face of the greenback’s relentless gains and hawkish moves by central banks. Bullion has entered a bear market, trading at a level 20 per cent below its record high in 2020, alongside consistent outflows from exchange-traded funds back by it.

“We don’t see any revival until at least the first half of 2023 -- a meaningful Fed pivot or consensus on the magnitude of a US/global recession would be needed,” UBS Global Wealth Management strategists including Wayne Gordon wrote in a note. “Current dynamics could see prices drop into the low-to-mid US$1,500s.”

Copper, often seen as a bellwether of global growth, hit its lowest since July as investors bet on sharp slowdowns in the US, and more demand turbulence in Europe amid the energy crisis. The weak yuan also adds to a burgeoning list of demand headwinds for China -- the world’s top metals consumer -- which is already dealing with a slump in the property sector and its strict Covid Zero policy.

London Metal Exchange copper stockpiles have continued to build, rising to the highest in over a month on Monday. That typically signals weakening demand, though the inventories are climbing from a historically low level.

METALS BEARS

Money managers last week became the most bearish on gold in almost four years as central banks around the world hiked rates in an effort to contain soaring prices. Copper speculators on the LME also cut their bullish bets to the lowest in three years.

In the coming week, markets may face fresh volatility from US inflation data and speeches by Federal Reserve officials including Vice Chair Lael Brainard and New York Fed President John Williams. Continued hawkish messages from the Fed, or signs there’s no abatement in price pressures, could pressure metals.

Copper declined 0.5 per cent to US$7,397 a ton by 10 a.m. on the LME, while most other metals including aluminum and zinc also retreated. Tin rose 1 per cent. Spot gold was little changed at US$1,646.06 an ounce, after earlier sliding as much as 1 per cent.