(Bloomberg) -- Metals producers in India are cutting activity and warning of potential closures as a worsening coal shortage threatens to escalate into a full-blown energy crisis for Asia’s third-largest economy.

In the central state of Chhattisgarh, a hub for iron ore and steel-making, sponge iron makers are running at about 60% of usual levels and could be forced to shut down completely if they can’t get more coal, said Anil Nachrani, president of the Chhattisgarh Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association. His own company, Sunil Group of Industries, only has 10 days of reserves left, compared with two months normally, he said.

“If the government and Coal India Ltd. pay some attention, we can recover,” said Nachrani, referring to the nation’s biggest producer of the fuel. “If not, units will have to close down, people will lose jobs, the government will lose revenue and there will be issues with banks.”

The situation in Chhattisgarh highlights the risks to India’s economy from the coal crunch. Some 70% of the country’s electricity is generated from the fuel, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far prioritized deliveries to power stations to try and stop blackouts from worsening.

The energy shortage prompted a coalition of industry bodies to send a rare joint letter to Modi last week to seek his intervention. The group -- including aluminum, fertilizer, sponge iron and tea organizations -- warned of the inflationary impact on the economy and said reductions in activity could become more widespread if they can’t get more fuel.

The shortages have been caused by rising international prices and demand for coal following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That’s coincided with unusually hot weather in India, which has pushed up consumption from the power sector.

Stockpiles of the fuel remain low, however, suggesting industry will have a tough time getting more supply. Average inventories at electricity generators were eight days on Sunday, power ministry data show, about 12% less than a year earlier. At plants that aren’t close to coal mines they are even lower.

