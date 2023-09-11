(Bloomberg) -- Copper advanced the most since July in a broad metals rally as Chinese credit data boosted sentiment and a drop in the dollar made commodities cheaper for many buyers.

China’s aggregate financing, a broad measure of credit, expanded more than expected last month, a possible sign of stabilization in household demand for mortgages after authorities took steps to help the property market.

A gauge of the dollar retreated from the highest level since March following moves by the Bank of Japan and the People’s Bank of China, helping metals.

Traders are waiting for a seasonal post-summer pickup in demand in China as construction and manufacturing activity accelerate. Whether that happens this year, as economic growth slows and the property market continues to languish, remains to be seen.

Copper rose as much as 2.3% to $8,432 a ton on the London Metal Exchange before trading at $8,404 by 3:06 p.m. local time, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%. Aluminum gained 1% and zinc rose 2.4%.

Seasonal consumption is yet to pick up, First Futures Co. said in a note Monday. Chinese copper production rose in August, helping to ease tight supply, it said.

--With assistance from Liz Yee Xing Ng.

