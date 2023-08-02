(Bloomberg) -- Copper extended declines in London, taking a cue from a slump in global equity markets after Fitch Ratings downgraded the US’ sovereign credit grade.

Copper fell as much as 1.6% on the London Metal Exchange, deepening the losses on Tuesday caused by weak Chinese factory data. Global stock markets retreated while bond yields and the dollar pushed higher, with a rise in Treasury bond issuances showcasing the rising borrowing needs that contributed to Tuesday’s decision by Fitch Ratings to lower its rating for the US.

Investors said the downgrade to AA+ from AAA shouldn’t harm the top-notch status of US assets over the longer-term, citing a lack of alternatives and the economy’s solid growth. The agency criticized the country’s ballooning fiscal deficits and an “erosion of governance” that’s led to repeated debt limit clashes.

Industry bellwether copper tumbled more than 2% on Tuesday as the Caixin index of manufacturing activity declined to a six-month low in July, while US factory activity contracted for a ninth straight month. China’s home sales fell by a third from a year ago, underscoring the dire situation in the property sector.

Copper closed 1.4% lower at $8,509.50 a ton on the LME, extending its retreat from a three-month high. Aluminum fell 2.1% while zinc and nickel both dropped more than 3%.

