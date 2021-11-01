(Bloomberg) -- COP climate talks kick off with a procession of world leaders setting out their plans for curbing global warming. All eyes are on the biggest emitters: China, India, and the U.S., while Brazil -- long a climate laggard -- is expected to come up with a new roadmap.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the talks in Glasgow, Scotland, warned leaders on Sunday that the landmark Paris Agreement risks unraveling after a G-20 meeting in Rome secured only a modest agreement.

Key Developments:

More nations agree to cut methane emissions

Brazil is bringing its most climate-friendly face to Glasgow

Biden plans $3 billion finance for nations at risk from rising seas

(All timestamps London.)

Rio Says No Clear Net-Zero Path Until 2030 (11:20 a.m.)

The CEO of Rio Tinto Group, the world’s biggest iron ore miner, said it might take until the end of this decade before the company has a clear view on how it will become fully carbon neutral.

Jakob Stausholm last month laid out plans to spend $7.5 billion to decarbonize its assets over the next decade and help halve its operational emissions by 2030. Yet, speaking at the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Monday, the CEO said technological breakthroughs are needed for the mining giant to go further.

Methane Pledge Signatories Rise to About 80 (10:48 a.m.)

The Global Methane Pledge, a commitment to cut emissions of one of the most potent greenhouse gases by 30% by the end of the decade, has now signed up around 80 nations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

That’s an increase of around 20 from last week. Key countries that still haven’t said they will join include Russia, China and Brazil -- some of the world’s biggest methane emitters. The pledge is expected to be unveiled by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden in the next couple of days at the COP26 talks.

G-20 Misses Big Climate Opportunity: BNEF (9:50 a.m.)

The G-20 missed a chance to set a bold tone for COP26, BloombergNEF said in a report. The group’s agreement would see aggregate emissions surge 43% above 2010 levels, compared with the 45% reduction needed for keeping the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius. “The group’s goals take us very much in the wrong direction,” the report said.

The G-20’s pledge to end financing of coal power plants abroad wasn’t new, and would’ve been better off if they spoke about tackling domestic coal power instead. The group’s members are together responsible for over three-quarters of the coal-fired power generation capacity under development.

Biden Plans $3 Billion Climate Finance (9:01 a.m.)

President Joe Biden wants $3 billion a year of U.S. climate finance to go toward helping vulnerable nations adapt to rising seas, droughts and other consequences of global warming.

Biden’s pledge -- set to be outlined before other heads of state at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday -- is meant to be another demonstration of renewed U.S. commitment to countering climate change. It is part of the $11.4 billion the president has already promised to provide for climate finance each year by 2024.

G-20 Was Disappointing, Orsted CEO Says (8:50 a.m.)

The G-20’s lack of progress on stepping up climate commitments was disappointing, Mads Nipper, CEO of renewable power developer Orsted A/S, said on Bloomberg TV. But there’s still a “fighting chance” of keeping “net-zero alive here at COP26, he said.

Nations need to stop burning coal and also phase out all subsidies for fossil fuels, Nipper said.

