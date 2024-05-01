(Bloomberg) -- MetLife Inc. reported earnings that beat analysts’ expectations for the first quarter.

The biggest US life insurer reported earnings per share of $1.83, according to a statement Wednesday, higher than the consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The company also authorized $3 billion in share buybacks.

The New York-based company, headquartered in its iconic Manhattan tower, has been rated positively by analysts who have cited its strong pipeline for institutional retirement products as a key strength.

“MetLife is off to a good start in 2024, with strong topline growth and sustained momentum across our market-leading portfolio of businesses,” MetLife Chief Executive Officer Michel Khalaf said.

Net income of $800 million surged compared to last year’s first quarter, when the company posted $14 million.

