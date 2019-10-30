MetLife Burned by Lower Interest Rates as Earnings Miss Estimate

(Bloomberg) -- MetLife Inc.’s profit missed forecasts in the third quarter as the company was burned by declining interest-rate expectations.

Adjusted earnings took a $160 million hit after the largest U.S. life insurer cut its long-term interest rate view to 3.75% from 4.25% in a yearly review of actuarial assumptions, according to an earnings presentation.

Key Insights

The company is lowering its estimate of how much it’ll be able to produce in income to cover future claims.

Other companies with insurance portfolios have also taken a hit from lower interest rates. General Electric Co. said Wednesday it had a charge of $1 billion before taxes that was largely driven by the decline in rates.

Asia was a bright spot, driven by sales in Korea, China and India. Chief Executive Michel Khalaf, who took the helm in May, has international experience after running the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa businesses.

MetLife returned $1.2 billion of capital to shareholders in the third quarter through stock buybacks and dividends, an even faster pace than the $2 billion it gave back in the first half of the year.

Market Reaction

MetLife shares fell less than 1% to $46.29 in New York. They’ve risen 13% this year.

Get More

Adjusted earnings of $1.27 a share fell short of the $1.40 median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. That compares with $1.38 a share a year earlier.

The company will hold its earnings conference call Thursday at 9 a.m. New York time.

