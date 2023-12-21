(Bloomberg) -- Insurance giant MetLife Inc. extended its lease at its namesake headquarters tower in Manhattan.

The 11-year extension will keep the company at 200 Park Ave. through 2038, according to a statement Thursday. MetLife will have roughly 400,000 square feet (37,000 square meters) in the 58-story building.

While Manhattan’s office demand remains below pre-pandemic levels and vacancies are high, tenants are seeking top-quality spaces near transit hubs such as Grand Central Terminal. BDT & MSD Partners, built from the combination of Byron Trott’s company and Michael Dell’s firm, recently took space at 550 Madison Ave. Financial advisory firm Solomon Partners is relocating its headquarters to the former Exxon Building.

Irvine Co. and Tishman Speyer, the owners of 200 Park Ave., have been renovating the 3.1 million-square-foot tower, with amenities including outdoor gardens, wellness and event spaces, and lobby upgrades.

The building is 96% leased, with more than 800,000 square feet of deals since 2020.

MetLife consolidated its New York offices to the tower in 2017.

