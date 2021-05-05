(Bloomberg) -- MetLife Inc. said a surge in private equity investment returns fueled first-quarter profit that beat analyst expectations and helped offset the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The biggest U.S. life insurer reported adjusted earnings of $2.20 a share, surpassing the $1.50 median estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and rising from $1.58 a year earlier.

Key Insights

“We believe the worst impact of the pandemic on our business performance is behind us, and we are well-positioned to create additional value for our stakeholders in the future,” Chief Executive Officer Michel Khalaf said Wednesday in a statement.

Results excluded earnings from the property and casualty business that MetLife agreed to sell to Zurich Insurance Group AG last year for $3.94 billion.

Variable investment income remained a key driver in the quarter, fueled once again by private equity returns. That drove adjusted net investment income up 23% from last year to $5.3 billion.

“Elevated Covid-19 mortality” weighed on underwriting, the New York-based insurer said.

Market Reaction

Shares rose a little less than half a percent in extended trading in New York. They’re up almost 40% this year after declining about 8% in 2020.

Get More

MetLife’s statement is here.

(Corrects average estimate from analysts in second paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.