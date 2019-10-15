(Bloomberg) -- India’s #MeToo movement has boosted awareness about the epidemic of sexual harassment faced by women in the country, with some saying they are witnessing the beginnings of long-overdue legal and cultural changes.

Since the movement started a year ago, the public accusations have drawn attention to the abuse women suffer in different walks of life. In the eight years from 2004, about 20 million women -- the size of the combined populations of New York, London and Paris -- vanished from India’s workforce, the World Bank estimates. One reason: fears about safety both in the workforce and commuting to and from the office.

Still, the accusers have faced setbacks, including one getting sued for defamation by the man she accused and another finding it difficult to get work.

While some of the accused men have remained in their jobs, others said their reputations and careers were hurt by the allegations. Most deny wrongdoing and a few have fought back in court.

Bloomberg is gathering business and government leaders as well as activists for the first time in Asia to discuss the road ahead. The event, in the financial capital Mumbai, is also the first of its kind in India.

What to Watch

India’s Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani makes opening remarks (10 a.m.) and speaks with Reto Gregori, deputy editor-in-chief, Bloomberg (10:10 a.m.)

C.P. Gurnani, chief executive officer, Tech Mahindra and Ted Osius, vice president, government affairs and public policy, Google Asia Pacific speak to Saritha Rai, reporter at Bloomberg News (12:10 p.m.)

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar speaks to Bloomberg Opinion Columnist Andy Mukherjee (3:40 p.m.)

Terminal clients can watch the Mumbai summit live here. Web users can watch here

All times Mumbai

Read More

In the most recently concluded general elections, India’s regional parties instituted a quota system to lift more women into parliament

In the year since India’s top court issued a landmark ruling decriminalizing homosexuality, LGBT issues get a push from companies in the country

Gay-rights activists in much of the world have made historic gains in a fraction of the time it took the movements for civil rights and women’s rights

The ancient caste system still shapes modern India

--With assistance from Nirav Tanna.

To contact the reporter on this story: Archana Chaudhary in New Delhi at achaudhary2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ruth Pollard at rpollard2@bloomberg.net, Subramaniam Sharma, Muneeza Naqvi

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.