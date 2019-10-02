Metro Bank Founder Hill to Leave Board by End of the Year

(Bloomberg) -- Metro Bank Plc said its founder Vernon Hill will step down from the board of the struggling U.K. lender by year end.

Hill, who announced his intention to leave as chairman in July until a successor is appointed, will now depart on Dec. 31 even if a successor is not found by then.

“The board shares Vernon’s view that Metro Bank has now reached a point where an independent chairperson is appropriate to oversee the next stage,” said Michael Snyder, senior independent director at Metro Bank in a statement.

The bank’s shares plunged recently after Metro Bank shelved a bond sale, deepening concern about the strength of its finances. Metro Bank failed to lure investors to last month’s scrapped sale even though it offered a record coupon. The London-based lender has struggled to reassure investors since January, when it said regulators had discovered issues with the way it classified loans.

Metro Bank, whose shares have plunged about 89% this year, needs to raise fresh debt in order to comply with a rule known as the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities, or MREL. The regulation is designed to make lenders more resilient.

To contact the reporter on this story: Viren Vaghela in London at vvaghela1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ambereen Choudhury at achoudhury@bloomberg.net, Shelley Robinson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.