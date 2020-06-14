(Bloomberg) -- Metro Bank Plc is in advanced talks to buy RateSetter, one of the biggest peer-to-peer lenders in the U.K., Sky News reported on Sunday, citing people close to the talks it didn’t identify.

The people said there was no guarantee the talks would result in a deal, and it was unclear what price Metro Bank was offering for closely held RateSetter.

If a deal is made it could be finished in July, one of the people said.

Sky reported in March, without saying where it got the information, that RateSetter was exploring a sale or merger amid a funding squeeze made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.