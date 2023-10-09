(Bloomberg) -- Jaime Gilinski, the Colombian billionaire banker who will take a controlling stake in Metro Bank Holdings Plc as part of a financing deal, is seeking an exemption from UK takeover rules that would normally require him to bid for the entire company.

Gilinski’s Spaldy Investments is set to increase its stake in Metro to about 53% from 9.2% as part of the package announced late Sunday. Under takeover rules, a shareholder who owns 30% or more of a public business typically has to make an offer for the remaining shares.

But the announcement said shareholders that aren’t involved in the equity raise will be asked to approve a waiver of rule nine of the takeover code, which would exempt Spaldy from having to make a full bid.

The move would make Metro Bank the only sizable listed British bank that’s majority-owned by an individual shareholder.

--With assistance from Ben Scent.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.