(Bloomberg) -- Metro Bank Holdings Plc said deposit trends had normalized following a rescue deal in October that had triggered outflows.

“Metro Bank noted an increase in deposit outflow rates in advance of the announcement of the capital package,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Since the announcement, daily flows have returned to more normal ranges.”

The bank’s deposits were £15.6 billion at the end of September, up 1% from three months earlier and 5% lower than a year ago.

During that quarter, the bank said it saw “continued momentum in personal and business current account growth and customer acquisition as well as a modest statutory profit after tax,” without reporting figures.

Once the biggest challenger to high-street giants such as Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Barclays Plc, Metro Bank’s shares have struggled since it published incorrect information on risk-weighted assets in 2018.

Investor confidence was hit again this year when Metro said it was uncertain when regulators would grant a long-sought approval to use internal risk models for residential mortgages. The setback ultimately led to last month’s £925 million refinancing.

When announcing the deal, Metro said it was implementing a cost-cutting program and will focus more on higher-margin specialist mortgages. The bank also said it was in talks to sell a residential-mortgage portfolio of up to £3 billion.

