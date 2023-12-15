(Bloomberg) -- Metro Bank Holdings Plc said it’s no longer considering the sale of a £3 billion ($3.8 billion) mortgage portfolio after it secured a rescue deal last month that shored up confidence in its shares and finances.

The bank’s board determined it was in the best interests of shareholders to retain the portfolio, according to a statement on Friday. Chief Executive Officer Daniel Frumkin had previously indicated that Barclays Plc was among the possible buyers of the loans.

Representatives for Metro Bank and Barclays declined to comment.

Last month, Metro Bank shareholders voted in favor of a £925 million capital raise that allowed Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski to take a controlling stake. The group has vowed to chop around 800 jobs and review its policy for keeping some branches open all week as part of a wide-ranging cost-cutting plan.

In response to a question from a Barclays analyst about the mortgage sale in October, Frumkin had said that the process had already attracted significant interest from potential suitors including one not “dissimilar to what’s on your paycheck.”

At the time, Frumkin added that he’d be fine if a deal could not be agreed. “If we don’t sell it, I don’t really care, we’ll just let it run off,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter to me, it’s just the pace at which we can reposition the balance sheet is attractive because we’d like to crack on with it.”

