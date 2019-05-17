(Bloomberg) -- Metro Bank Plc jumped the most ever after the British lender sold 375 million pounds ($479 million) of shares to repair its finances, a step that was welcomed by the Bank of England.

The stock surged 17% to 628 pence at 8:10 a.m. in London on Friday. The bank, founded by U.S. entrepreneur Vernon Hill a decade ago, priced the stock at 500 pence a share the previous day -- less than a third of the market price before it announced the fundraising almost three months ago.

The travails of the bank began in January when regulators found Metro was using the wrong risk weightings for some of its mortgage book, pushing down its capital level.

The share sale was “significantly oversubscribed” and attracted the bank’s existing shareholder base as well as new investors, Hill said in a statement. Completing the offering may ease some of the concern about the lender, which has suffered an outflow of deposits after a social-media scare last weekend.

“The Prudential Regulation Authority welcomes the steps taken” by Metro Bank, the Bank of England said in a statement Friday. “Metro Bank is profitable and continues to have adequate capital and liquidity to serve its current customer base. It has raised additional capital in order to fund future growth.”

Business Revamp

The offering was priced at a 7% discount to Thursday’s close in London. Hill will personally buy about 5 million pounds of stock in the offering, which was increased from an initial 350 million pounds.

“One should not underestimate the founder and the CEO’s ability to source fresh investment, as well as tap existing shareholders for monies,” John Cronin, an analyst at Goodbody, said in a note.

Metro Bank also announced a revamp to its business model, moving away from commercial real estate and loans to landlords, while indicating it may cut jobs.

Earlier this week, the stock plunged after false rumors about the bank spread on social media. While the bank quickly moved to reassure customers, photos of queues at a branch in London over the weekend, when Metro’s branches are open, intensified analysts’ concern about dependence on deposit growth.

After the completion of the accelerated bookbuild, Metro Bank said its common equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, would rise to 15.6%. Spending will be scaled back, and the company also indicated that it may reduce staffing.

The bank also said it will move away from the loans that produced its capital shortfall, and “adjust lending mix with significantly less commercial real estate and professional buy-to-let.” Meanwhile, it aims to grow in trade services and foreign exchange.

Shares in Metro have lost more than two-thirds of their value since February. Metro was the first challenger bank that appeared in Britain after the financial crisis to take on the nation’s four big established lenders. The bank has been opening sites across southeastern England as legacy lenders have been paring back their branch networks.

To contact the reporter on this story: Harry Wilson in London at hwilson57@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ambereen Choudhury at achoudhury@bloomberg.net, Keith Campbell, Vernon Wessels

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.