(Bloomberg) -- The offer of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky and his Slovak investment partner Patrik Tkac substantially undervalues Metro AG, the management board of the German retailer said on Sunday in a statement.

The unsolicited bid of 16 euros for each ordinary Metro share and 13.80 euros per preference share also doesn’t reflect its value creation plan, the company said in the statement.

