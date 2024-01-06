(Bloomberg) -- Police in the UK are investigating potential fraud relating to a scandal in which hundreds of Post Office managers were wrongfully accused of theft and false accounting.

The Metropolitan Police in London said it had also been looking into possible cases of perjury and perverting the course of justice. “These potential offences arise out of investigations and prosecutions carried out by the Post Office,” it said in a statement.

Between 1999 and 2015, more than 700 sub-postmasters were wrongfully prosecuted based on information from the faulty computing system, the BBC reported. It said hundreds were bankrupted or jailed and at least four people took their own lives.

The Met said it had interviewed two people under caution so far.

“It’s about accountability. Let’s find out where the money went,” Lee Castleton, a former sub-postmaster and victim of the scandal, told Times Radio in an interview on Saturday.

A Post Office spokesperson said it would be inappropriate to comment on any police investigation, adding that the organization supports a public inquiry’s efforts to “get to the truth of what went wrong in the past and establish accountability.”

The scandal has gained fresh public interest due to a televised drama based on the events, which aired on the channel ITV this week. The Time of London reported on the investigation earlier.

