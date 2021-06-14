(Bloomberg) -- Eric Adams’s campaign has received a multimillion dollar financial boost from hedge fund and real estate executives in the last weeks of the race to become New York City’s next mayor.

Total contributions to the Strong Leadership NYC PAC, which was created to support Adams, rose to $6.2 million from $2 million in the last month, according to the New York City Campaign Finance Board.

Hedge fund manager and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen gave $1.5 million to the Adams political action committee in recent weeks. Citadel chief executive Ken Griffin gave $250,000 and Third Point CEO Dan Loeb gave $500,000 on June 3, adding to previous donations of $500,000 a piece.

In the last month, the number of contributors to the PAC supporting Adams’s campaign added 25 donors. Originally just four contributed to the group supporting Adams: Loeb, Griffin, and billionaire investors Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller.

In addition to the hedge fund magnates, real estate developer Gary Barnett and Napster co-founder and former Facebook executive Sean Parker gave $250,000 apiece to the PAC. RFR Holding cofounder Aby Rosen gave $100,000 to the PAC.The Strong Leadership NYC PAC has spent $5.6 million so far, with the majority of the money going to television and radio ads, according to the city campaign finance board.

Adams was the first choice of 24% of likely Democratic voters in a Marist Poll conducted June 3 to June 9. Garcia came in second with 17%, followed by civil-rights lawyer Maya Wiley with 15%. Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, the early frontrunner, was in fourth place with 13%. Early voting began last weekend ahead of the June 22 primary.Despite the late push, the outside group supporting Adams still lags independent fundraising groups created to support former Citigroup Inc. banker Ray McGuire, which has raised more than $6.8 million. A PAC supporting former city housing commissioner Shaun Donovan has raised more than $6.9 million, most of which came from Donovan’s father, Michael.

