(Bloomberg) -- This weekend’s Subway Series between the New York Mets and New York Yankees has been postponed, according to a statement from Major League Baseball.

The Mets had two members of the organization test positive for Covid-19. That prompted the postponement of Thursday’s game in Florida against the Miami Marlins and Friday’s game at Citi Field against the Yankees.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the New York Mets’ organization, the games between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, August 23rd have been postponed,” Major League Baseball said in its statement.

DraftKings shares fell as much as 3% after the announcement, before paring some of the losses.

The Mets said Thursday the team would fly back to New York on Friday. The next game on the schedule for the Mets is Tuesday against the Marlins.

The Mets and Yankees both have Monday off, in addition to Sept. 3 and Sept. 14.

MLB didn’t give a new date for the teams to play.

