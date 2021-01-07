(Bloomberg) -- The New York Mets completed a trade for Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, marking the first big move for its new billionaire owner Steve Cohen.

Along with adding the four-time all-star, the Mets will obtain starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in the deal.

The personnel changes show Cohen is moving fast to make the team more competitive and solidify a Mets lineup that finished 12th in baseball last year in runs per game. The hedge fund investor acquired the team last year.

Lindor is eligible to become a free agent following the 2021 season. His next contract could make him one of the highest-paid players in the game, with experts predicting a deal that could top the 12-year, $365 million dollar contract that Mookie Betts signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

