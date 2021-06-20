(Bloomberg) --

Metsa Board Oyj said it´s investigating the cause of a fire that started at its Husum pulp mill in Sweden on Friday.

A conveyor feeding wood chips both to the hardwood and softwood digesters at the mill had caught fire, Metsa Board said in an emailed statement on Saturday. Both the pulp and paperboard production at the Husum integrated mill is currently at a standstill.

According to preliminary estimates, the pulp production would be halted for four weeks, while the paperboard production is expected to start in the coming days at a lower than normal capacity, company said.

The magnitude of the damage caused by the fire and effects on production are under further evaluation. The fire did not spread to other buildings and did not cause personal injuries, it said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.