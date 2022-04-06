(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s vehicle production reached its highest level since November 2020 as exports rose and demand in the automotive sector increased.

Auto production rose 0.8% in March to 305,976 vehicles versus 303,515 a year earlier, according to the national statistics agency. Exports increased 2.5% to 262,494 units and were at their highest level since December 2020. Consumers bought fewer vehicles in March, with sales falling 1.2% from a year earlier to 95,199 units.

The automakers with highest growth was Honda Motor Co. which saw a 88% growth in production. Toyota Motor Corp. posted a 29% increase and Stellantis grew 28.4%.

