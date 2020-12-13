(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank won a respite when a bill that could force it to buy drug money was left off the congressional agenda for Monday.

Banco de Mexico has sought to kill the legislation. It still could pass, though that appears less likely because the Lower House won’t debate the bill on Monday, according to a copy of its agenda seen by Bloomberg News. Since congress goes into recess for the Christmas holidays on Tuesday, this may mean that the bill gets pushed to next year.

The legislation, which won Senate approval last week, would force the central bank to buy foreign currency from local banks, which end up with excess dollars from remittances and tourism. Many of the dollars circulating in Mexico come from drug trafficking, and officials see a risk that the central bank could face U.S. sanctions for inadvertently handling dirty money.

Supporters say the bill would make it easier for Mexican migrants to exchange dollars in a market that’s been gummed up by tightening U.S. money-laundering controls.

On Saturday, Senate leaders from the ruling Morena party said the majority backed the bill and that the central bank should put controls in place to reduce the risk of accepting illicit cash. The bill will prevent migrants from having to sell dollars at a loss to money changers, the lawmakers said.

“It was never on a fast track,” Ignacio Mier, Morena’s leader in the Lower House, said in a phone interview. “We are not attempting nor do we intend in any way to limit the autonomy of the Bank of Mexico.”

AMLO’s Stance

Mier said lawmakers would hear testimony from the head of Mexico’s bank association on Monday.

The central bank says that cash remittances are just 1% of total remittances and don’t justify the collateral damage the bill might cause.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said lawmakers’ decision on the matter should be respected. Central bank governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon has threatened to challenge the law in the Supreme Court if it passes, on the grounds that it violates the independence of the central bank, which Lopez Obrador had vowed to respect.

Read More: Mexico Billionaire Supports Forcing Central Bank to Buy Dollars

The bill was approved by the Senate on Wednesday after lawmakers from Morena ignored the concerns raised by the central bank. If the Lower House makes any changes, it would have to be sent back to the Senate.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.